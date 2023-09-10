The New York Liberty (32-7) hope to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Washington Mystics (18-21) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Mystics

New York averages 89.3 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 80.7 Washington allows.

New York is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Washington allows to opponents.

The Liberty have a 26-3 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 43.7% from the field.

New York shoots 37.6% from deep, 3.1% higher than the 34.5% Washington allows to opponents.

The Liberty have put together a 21-3 record in games this season when the team knocks down more than 34.5% of their three-point attempts.

New York averages 37.9 rebounds per game, outrebounding Washington by 5.6 boards per contest.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 92.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.2 points more than the 89.3 they've scored this season.

New York's points-allowed average over its last 10 games (80) is 0.3 fewer points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (80.3).

Over their past 10 outings, the Liberty are making 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (11 compared to 11.1 season-long), while also shooting a lower percentage from deep in that span (36.7% compared to 37.6% season-long).

Liberty Injuries