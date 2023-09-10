Sunday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (70-72) matching up with the Milwaukee Brewers (79-62) at 1:35 PM ET (on September 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (13-4, 2.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Corbin Burnes (9-8, 3.63 ERA).

Yankees vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have won 44, or 53.7%, of the 82 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has a record of 38-24, a 61.3% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 24th in the majors with 598 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

