New York Yankees (70-72) will go head to head against the Milwaukee Brewers (79-62) at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, September 10 at 1:35 PM ET. Currently sitting at 195 Ks, Gerrit Cole will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Yankees are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (+110). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game.

Yankees vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (13-4, 2.90 ERA) vs Corbin Burnes - MIL (9-8, 3.63 ERA)

Yankees vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 44 out of the 82 games, or 53.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have a 38-24 record (winning 61.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in 35, or 52.2%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win 19 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+140) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

