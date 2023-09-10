The Milwaukee Brewers (79-62) will try to sweep a three-game series versus the New York Yankees (70-72), at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (13-4) against the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (9-8).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (13-4, 2.90 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (9-8, 3.63 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will hand the ball to Cole (13-4) for his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.90 and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .217 in 29 games this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (9-8) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 174 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .206 batting average against him.

Burnes is trying to pick up his 19th quality start of the season.

Burnes will try to go five or more innings for his 27th straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

The 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.63), 11th in WHIP (1.094), and 21st in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.