The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 70 walks while hitting .261.

In 60.7% of his games this year (54 of 89), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (20.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 28.1% of his games in 2023 (25 of 89), and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this year (37.1%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (16.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 50 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 42 .224 AVG .303 .353 OBP .440 .503 SLG .710 18 XBH 25 14 HR 17 29 RBI 29 57/34 K/BB 52/36 1 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings