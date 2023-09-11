The Buffalo Bills (0-0) take on a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they visit the New York Jets (0-0) on Monday, September 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in an AFC East showdown.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Bills vs. Jets? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When is Bills vs. Jets?

Game Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Buffalo 25 - Jets 16

Buffalo 25 - Jets 16 The Bills have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 56.5%.

The Bills finished with a 13-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.2% of those games).

Buffalo had a 14-4 record last year (winning 77.8% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

The Jets were underdogs 12 times last season and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.

New York was 5-7 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Bills or Jets? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (-2)



Buffalo (-2) The Bills' record against the spread last season was 8-8-0.

Buffalo's ATS record as at least 2-point favorites was 8-10 last season.

Against the spread, the Jets were 8-9-0 last year.

New York went 6-6 as underdogs of 2 points or more last season.

Parlay your bets together on the Bills vs. Jets matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45)



Under (45) These teams averaged a combined 45.8 points per game a season ago, 0.8 more points than the total of 45 set for this game.

The Bills and the Jets saw their opponents average a combined 8.5 less points per game last season than the over/under of 45 set for this outing.

The Bills and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 16 times last season.

Last year, five Jets games hit the over.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.