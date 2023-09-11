The Buffalo Bills have +850 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the league as of September 11.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +850

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

A total of six Bills games last season hit the over.

On offense, Buffalo was a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the by averaging 397.6 yards per game. It ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).

Last year the Bills were 7-1 at home and 6-2 away.

In the AFC East the Bills were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 9-2.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen passed for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and picked up 762 yards.

Stefon Diggs had 108 receptions for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

On the ground, Latavius Murray scored six touchdowns a season ago and picked up 760 yards (58.5 per game).

Gabriel Davis had 48 receptions for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

Matt Milano had three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended last year.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +2200 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2000 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2200 6 October 15 Giants - +6600 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +12500 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1300 10 November 13 Broncos - +6600 11 November 19 Jets - +2200 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +700 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1100 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2000

