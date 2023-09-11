AFC East foes match up when the Buffalo Bills (0-0) and the New York Jets (0-0) play on Monday, September 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

How to Watch Bills vs. Jets

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

Bills Insights (2022)

The Bills racked up 28.4 points per game last season, 9.8 more than the Jets surrendered per outing (18.6).

The Bills collected 397.6 yards per game last year, 86.5 more yards than the 311.1 the Jets gave up per contest.

Buffalo rushed for 139.5 yards per game last season, 17.9 more than the 121.6 New York allowed per contest.

The Bills turned the ball over 11 more times (27 total) than the Jets forced a turnover (16) last year.

Bills Away Performance (2022)

The Bills scored 25.1 points per game in road games last year (3.3 fewer than overall) and conceded 17.4 away from home (0.5 fewer than overall).

The Bills picked up 397.3 yards per game away from home (0.3 fewer than overall), and allowed 278.1 away from home (41 fewer than overall).

Buffalo picked up 251 passing yards per game on the road last season (7.1 fewer than overall), and gave up 186.5 in road games (28.1 fewer than overall).

The Bills accumulated 146.3 rushing yards per game away from home (6.8 more than overall), and conceded 91.6 in road games (13 fewer than overall).

The Bills converted more third downs on the road in 2022 (57.4%) than they did overall (50.3%), and allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs in away games (36.1%) than overall (37.5%).

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/11/2023 at New York - ABC/ESPN 9/17/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 9/24/2023 at Washington - CBS 10/1/2023 Miami - CBS

