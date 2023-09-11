Damien Harris will be facing the 16th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL last season when his Buffalo Bills meet the New York Jets in Week 1, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Harris posted a solid stat line last year, rushing for 462 yards on 106 carries (42 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Harris vs. the Jets

Harris vs the Jets (since 2021): 4 GP / 67.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 67.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD In terms of run defense, the Jets allowed two players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, New York allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Jets allowed three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Harris will see the Jets squad that gave up 121.6 rushing yards per game last season and was 16th-ranked in the NFL in rush defense.

The Jets conceded 14 rushing touchdowns a year ago, which ranked 14th in league play.

Damien Harris Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 24.5 (0)

Harris Rushing Insights

Harris hit the over on his rushing yards total twice in eight opportunities last season.

The Bills ran 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% running plays last season. They were fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Harris ran for a touchdown in three games last year, but did not score more than one in a single game.

Damien Harris Receiving Props vs the Jets

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (0)

Harris Receiving Insights

In three of his seven games (42.9%) last season, Harris hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 23 passes last year, averaging 4.2 yards per target.

Harris did not catch a touchdown pass last season (in 11 games).

Harris' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Dolphins 9/11/2022 Week 1 9 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2022 Week 2 15 ATT / 71 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/25/2022 Week 3 11 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 10/2/2022 Week 4 18 ATT / 86 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/9/2022 Week 5 4 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/24/2022 Week 7 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/30/2022 Week 8 11 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/20/2022 Week 11 8 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/24/2022 Week 12 5 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 1/1/2023 Week 17 9 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 1/8/2023 Week 18 13 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

