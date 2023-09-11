Should you wager on Damien Harris getting into the end zone in the Buffalo Bills' upcoming Week 1 matchup versus the New York Jets, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Think Harris will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Damien Harris score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a TD)

Harris contributed on the ground last season, as Harris rushed for three TDs and 462 yards.

He ran for a touchdown in three games last season, but did not rush for more than one in a game.

Damien Harris Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 9 48 0 2 10 0 Week 2 @Steelers 15 71 1 2 16 0 Week 3 Ravens 11 41 1 2 5 0 Week 4 @Packers 18 86 1 1 -2 0 Week 5 Lions 4 11 0 1 1 0 Week 7 Bears 3 8 0 1 2 0 Week 8 @Jets 11 37 0 2 15 0 Week 11 Jets 8 65 0 2 28 0 Week 12 @Vikings 5 16 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Dolphins 9 31 0 3 18 0 Week 18 @Bills 13 48 0 1 4 0

Rep Damien Harris with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.