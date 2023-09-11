DJ LeMahieu -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on September 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .237.

In 81 of 121 games this year (66.9%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).

In 11.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has had an RBI in 32 games this season (26.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (5.8%).

He has scored in 33.1% of his games this year (40 of 121), with two or more runs five times (4.1%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 57 .243 AVG .231 .337 OBP .301 .407 SLG .377 20 XBH 16 8 HR 7 24 RBI 15 58/29 K/BB 50/22 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings