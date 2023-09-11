The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .200 with 11 doubles, 23 home runs and 36 walks.

Stanton has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 22 games this season (24.4%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 32 games this season (35.6%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 35 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .196 AVG .204 .279 OBP .285 .442 SLG .443 16 XBH 18 12 HR 11 29 RBI 28 49/18 K/BB 55/18 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings