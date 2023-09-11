Giancarlo Stanton vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .200 with 11 doubles, 23 home runs and 36 walks.
- Stanton has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 22 games this season (24.4%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32 games this season (35.6%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 35 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.196
|AVG
|.204
|.279
|OBP
|.285
|.442
|SLG
|.443
|16
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|11
|29
|RBI
|28
|49/18
|K/BB
|55/18
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 192 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Crawford (6-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
