Isiah Kiner-Falefa vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .243 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (56 of 98), with more than one hit 13 times (13.3%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (6.1%), homering in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 30 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.228
|AVG
|.256
|.282
|OBP
|.328
|.346
|SLG
|.348
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|23
|21/9
|K/BB
|40/17
|6
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (192 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.28, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
