The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .243 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (56 of 98), with more than one hit 13 times (13.3%).

He has hit a home run in six games this year (6.1%), homering in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 30 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .228 AVG .256 .282 OBP .328 .346 SLG .348 9 XBH 9 3 HR 3 12 RBI 23 21/9 K/BB 40/17 6 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings