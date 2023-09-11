The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .243 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (56 of 98), with more than one hit 13 times (13.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in six games this year (6.1%), homering in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 30 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 49
.228 AVG .256
.282 OBP .328
.346 SLG .348
9 XBH 9
3 HR 3
12 RBI 23
21/9 K/BB 40/17
6 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (192 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 27 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.28, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
