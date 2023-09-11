Will James Cook Score a Touchdown Against the Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 1?
Will James Cook score a touchdown when the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets meet in Week 1 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.
Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Jets?
Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)
- Cook rushed for 31.7 yards per game last year. He also scored three TDs.
- He ran for a touchdown in two games last year, but did not have more than one rushing TD either time.
- In one of 16 games last season, he had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.
James Cook Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Rams
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Titans
|11
|53
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|1
|3
|0
|4
|37
|0
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Steelers
|4
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Packers
|5
|35
|0
|1
|41
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|4
|15
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 10
|Vikings
|5
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|11
|86
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|2
|4
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|14
|64
|0
|6
|41
|0
|Week 14
|Jets
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|5
|34
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Week 16
|@Bears
|11
|99
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 18
|Patriots
|9
|45
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|12
|39
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Bengals
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
