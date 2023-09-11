Will Josh Allen Score a Touchdown Against the Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 1?
With the Buffalo Bills squaring off against the New York Jets in Week 1 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Josh Allen a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Think Allen will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Jets?
Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)
- Allen averaged 47.6 rushing yards and scored seven TDs last season in the running game.
- He rushed for at least one touchdown six times last year, and had one game with multiple rushing TDs.
Josh Allen Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Rams
|26
|31
|297
|3
|2
|10
|56
|1
|Week 2
|Titans
|26
|38
|317
|4
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|42
|63
|400
|2
|0
|8
|47
|0
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|19
|36
|213
|1
|1
|11
|70
|1
|Week 5
|Steelers
|20
|31
|424
|4
|1
|5
|42
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|27
|40
|329
|3
|0
|12
|32
|0
|Week 8
|Packers
|13
|25
|218
|2
|2
|6
|49
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|18
|34
|205
|0
|2
|9
|86
|2
|Week 10
|Vikings
|29
|43
|330
|1
|2
|6
|84
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|18
|27
|197
|1
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|24
|42
|253
|2
|1
|10
|78
|1
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|22
|33
|223
|2
|0
|8
|20
|0
|Week 14
|Jets
|16
|27
|147
|1
|0
|10
|47
|1
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|25
|40
|304
|4
|0
|10
|77
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|15
|26
|172
|2
|2
|6
|41
|1
|Week 18
|Patriots
|19
|31
|254
|3
|1
|9
|16
|0
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|23
|39
|352
|3
|2
|4
|20
|0
|Divisional
|Bengals
|25
|42
|264
|0
|1
|8
|26
|1
Rep Josh Allen with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.