With the Buffalo Bills squaring off against the New York Jets in Week 1 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Josh Allen a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)

Allen averaged 47.6 rushing yards and scored seven TDs last season in the running game.

He rushed for at least one touchdown six times last year, and had one game with multiple rushing TDs.

Josh Allen Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Rams 26 31 297 3 2 10 56 1 Week 2 Titans 26 38 317 4 0 1 10 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 42 63 400 2 0 8 47 0 Week 4 @Ravens 19 36 213 1 1 11 70 1 Week 5 Steelers 20 31 424 4 1 5 42 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 27 40 329 3 0 12 32 0 Week 8 Packers 13 25 218 2 2 6 49 0 Week 9 @Jets 18 34 205 0 2 9 86 2 Week 10 Vikings 29 43 330 1 2 6 84 0 Week 11 Browns 18 27 197 1 0 3 7 0 Week 12 @Lions 24 42 253 2 1 10 78 1 Week 13 @Patriots 22 33 223 2 0 8 20 0 Week 14 Jets 16 27 147 1 0 10 47 1 Week 15 Dolphins 25 40 304 4 0 10 77 0 Week 16 @Bears 15 26 172 2 2 6 41 1 Week 18 Patriots 19 31 254 3 1 9 16 0 Wild Card Dolphins 23 39 352 3 2 4 20 0 Divisional Bengals 25 42 264 0 1 8 26 1

