On Monday, Oswaldo Cabrera (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .207 with nine doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (5.2%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).

Cabrera has had an RBI in 20 games this season (26.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 31.2% of his games this year (24 of 77), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.9%) he has scored more than once.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .189 AVG .223 .224 OBP .314 .306 SLG .289 7 XBH 6 3 HR 1 10 RBI 16 27/4 K/BB 31/16 3 SB 4

