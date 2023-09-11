Oswaldo Cabrera vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Oswaldo Cabrera (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Brewers.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .207 with nine doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (5.2%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Cabrera has had an RBI in 20 games this season (26.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 31.2% of his games this year (24 of 77), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.189
|AVG
|.223
|.224
|OBP
|.314
|.306
|SLG
|.289
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|16
|27/4
|K/BB
|31/16
|3
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (192 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.