With the Buffalo Bills squaring off against the New York Jets in Week 1 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Trent Sherfield a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Trent Sherfield score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110 if he scores a TD)

Sherfield collected 417 yards on 30 catches with two scores last season. He put up 26.1 yards per game (on 51 targets).

Sherfield had a touchdown catch twice last season out of 16 games played. However, he did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those contests.

Trent Sherfield Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Ravens 2 2 9 0 Week 3 Bills 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Bengals 6 4 55 0 Week 5 @Jets 2 1 5 0 Week 6 Vikings 4 1 6 0 Week 7 Steelers 3 3 44 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 2 25 0 Week 9 @Bears 3 3 27 0 Week 10 Browns 5 4 63 1 Week 12 Texans 5 2 33 0 Week 13 @49ers 3 1 75 1 Week 14 @Chargers 4 1 7 0 Week 15 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Packers 2 2 25 0 Week 17 @Patriots 6 2 30 0 Wild Card @Bills 2 0 0 0

