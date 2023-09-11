On Monday, September 11 at 7:10 PM ET, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (73-70) host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (71-72) in the series opener at Fenway Park.

The Yankees are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Red Sox (-135). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.28 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (9-8, 4.54 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 33, or 52.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 20-18 record (winning 52.6% of their games).

Boston has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (42%) in those games.

The Yankees have a mark of 13-19 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+230) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+110) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

