Aaron Judge vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +160)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .261 with 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 70 walks.
- Judge has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In 28.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Judge has driven home a run in 33 games this year (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored at least once 50 times this season (56.2%), including 14 games with multiple runs (15.7%).
Other Yankees Players vs the Red Sox
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|42
|.224
|AVG
|.303
|.353
|OBP
|.440
|.503
|SLG
|.710
|18
|XBH
|25
|14
|HR
|17
|29
|RBI
|29
|57/34
|K/BB
|52/36
|1
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (192 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pivetta (9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.54, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 34 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .218 batting average against him.
