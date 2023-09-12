Gleyber Torres vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the hill, on September 12 at 1:35 PM ET.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 142 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 51st in slugging.
- In 70.5% of his 139 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 139 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (17.3%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has had at least one RBI in 30.2% of his games this year (42 of 139), with two or more RBI 18 times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 63 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.
Other Yankees Players vs the Red Sox
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|63
|.270
|AVG
|.268
|.349
|OBP
|.327
|.485
|SLG
|.437
|27
|XBH
|23
|16
|HR
|9
|37
|RBI
|25
|46/34
|K/BB
|39/22
|7
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (192 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pivetta (9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.54, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 34 games this season. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.
