Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- with an on-base percentage of .162 in his past 10 games, 145 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on September 12 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .243 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.
  • In 56 of 98 games this season (57.1%) Kiner-Falefa has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
  • In 6.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 22 games this season (22.4%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 30 games this season (30.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 49
.228 AVG .256
.282 OBP .328
.346 SLG .348
9 XBH 9
3 HR 3
12 RBI 23
21/9 K/BB 40/17
6 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 192 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Pivetta (9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 4.54 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 34 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
