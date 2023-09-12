Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .552 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on September 12 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is hitting .224 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 49.3% of his 75 games this season, Higashioka has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • In 13.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Higashioka has an RBI in 28 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
  • He has scored in 20 of 75 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 39
.216 AVG .231
.268 OBP .266
.461 SLG .355
13 XBH 7
6 HR 4
16 RBI 18
32/8 K/BB 36/6
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (192 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Pivetta (9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 4.54 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 34 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
