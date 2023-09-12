Today's MLB schedule should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those games is the Atlanta Braves taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Information on how to watch today's MLB play is available for you.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Boston Red Sox (73-70) play host to the New York Yankees (71-72)

The Yankees will take to the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET. Click here for more information about this game

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.269 AVG, 25 HR, 62 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BOS Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -137 +116 10

The Chicago White Sox (55-88) play host to the Kansas City Royals (44-100)

The Royals will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 35 HR, 73 RBI)

Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 35 HR, 73 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.272 AVG, 28 HR, 86 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CHW Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -124 +105 8.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Pittsburgh Pirates (66-78) take on the Washington Nationals (65-79)

The Nationals hope to get a road victory at PNC Park against the Pirates on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.270 AVG, 20 HR, 71 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.270 AVG, 20 HR, 71 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.280 AVG, 24 HR, 77 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PIT Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -143 +121 9

The Baltimore Orioles (91-52) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (63-81)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.273 AVG, 26 HR, 89 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BAL Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -196 +163 10.5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Detroit Tigers (66-77) play the Cincinnati Reds (74-71)

The Reds will hit the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.236 AVG, 27 HR, 79 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.236 AVG, 27 HR, 79 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.269 AVG, 20 HR, 78 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CIN Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -121 +102 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (79-65) play host to the Atlanta Braves (94-50)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.201 AVG, 43 HR, 94 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.201 AVG, 43 HR, 94 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.334 AVG, 36 HR, 95 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -125 +105 8.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (80-64) host the Texas Rangers (79-64)

The Rangers will take to the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 21 HR, 84 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 21 HR, 84 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.281 AVG, 24 HR, 87 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TEX Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -110 -109 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (73-70) take on the New York Yankees (71-72)

The Yankees will hit the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.269 AVG, 25 HR, 62 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BOS Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -129 +110 9.5

The New York Mets (65-78) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-69)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Citi Field against the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.222 AVG, 43 HR, 103 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.222 AVG, 43 HR, 103 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.283 AVG, 24 HR, 68 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYM Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -110 -109 9.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (80-63) play host to the Miami Marlins (74-70)

The Marlins hope to get a road victory at American Family Field against the Brewers on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.349 AVG, 6 HR, 63 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -168 +143 8

The Minnesota Twins (75-69) face the Tampa Bay Rays (89-56)

The Rays will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.228 AVG, 18 HR, 63 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.228 AVG, 18 HR, 63 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.324 AVG, 20 HR, 71 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIN Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -132 +111 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (55-88) face the Kansas City Royals (44-100)

The Royals will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET. Click here for a full preview of this game

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 35 HR, 73 RBI)

Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 35 HR, 73 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.272 AVG, 28 HR, 86 RBI)

The Houston Astros (82-63) take on the Oakland Athletics (45-99)

The Athletics will take to the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.288 AVG, 26 HR, 103 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.288 AVG, 26 HR, 103 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.250 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

HOU Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -307 +245 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (51-92) face the Chicago Cubs (78-67)

The Cubs will take to the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.244 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.244 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.317 AVG, 25 HR, 89 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CHC Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -184 +155 11.5

The Seattle Mariners (79-65) play host to the Los Angeles Angels (68-77)

The Angels will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.287 AVG, 30 HR, 97 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.287 AVG, 30 HR, 97 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SEA Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -215 +178 7.5

The San Francisco Giants (74-70) host the Cleveland Guardians (68-77)

The Guardians will hit the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.287 AVG, 22 HR, 54 RBI)

Wilmer Flores (.287 AVG, 22 HR, 54 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.273 AVG, 22 HR, 73 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SF Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -133 +113 8.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (87-56) host the San Diego Padres (68-77)

The Padres will take to the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.313 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.313 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.260 AVG, 29 HR, 89 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -159 +135 9.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.