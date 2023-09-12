On Tuesday, Oswaldo Cabrera (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .207 with nine doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

In 45.5% of his 77 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

In 5.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Cabrera has driven in a run in 20 games this year (26.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31.2% of his games this season (24 of 77), with two or more runs three times (3.9%).

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .189 AVG .223 .224 OBP .314 .306 SLG .289 7 XBH 6 3 HR 1 10 RBI 16 27/4 K/BB 31/16 3 SB 4

