Tuesday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (73-70) versus the New York Yankees (71-72) at Fenway Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on September 12.

The Red Sox will look to Nick Pivetta (9-8) versus the Yankees and Randy Vasquez (2-2).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Yankees have a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have come away with 21 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a win-loss record of 11-16 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (602 total), New York is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule