The Boston Red Sox (73-71) and the New York Yankees (72-72) will go head to head on Tuesday, September 12 at Fenway Park, with Kutter Crawford getting the nod for the Red Sox and Carlos Rodon taking the hill for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +125. The game's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.28 ERA) vs Rodon - NYY (2-5, 6.60 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 33, or 51.6%, of the 64 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have gone 13-14 (winning 48.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (43.1%) in those games.

This year, the Yankees have won seven of 19 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 5th

