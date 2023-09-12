The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Rafael Devers, Gleyber Torres and others in this matchup.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 142 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 56 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashed .269/.339/.462 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 10 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 81 hits with 12 doubles, 31 home runs, 70 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .261/.394/.600 so far this season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 8 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Nick Pivetta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Pivetta Stats

Nick Pivetta (9-8) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 13th start of the season.

He has two quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Pivetta has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 3.4 frames when he pitches.

He has 13 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 34 chances this season.

Pivetta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Sep. 6 4.2 7 3 3 5 2 at Royals Sep. 2 3.0 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 2.0 4 4 4 3 2 at Astros Aug. 23 0.2 0 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Aug. 20 5.0 3 2 2 8 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Devers Stats

Devers has 141 hits with 34 doubles, 29 home runs, 50 walks and 93 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .270/.342/.501 slash line on the year.

Devers has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 10 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 9 4-for-6 2 0 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 28 doubles, 23 home runs, 47 walks and 94 RBI (142 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .285/.355/.480 slash line on the season.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a double, a home run and five RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rays Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

