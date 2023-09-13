The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres hit the field against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Yankees (+110). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -135 +110 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Yankees have a perfect record of 4-0.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 contests. New York's last three contests have finished below the point total, and the average over/under during that run was 8.8.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won in 23, or 44.2%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York is 14-19 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

New York's games have gone over the total in 65 of its 144 chances.

The Yankees are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-36 34-36 29-23 44-49 58-60 15-12

