Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will see Clarke Schmidt on the mound for the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 203 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.

New York ranks 23rd in the majors with 609 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .302.

The Yankees rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

New York averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

New York has the eighth-best ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.237 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Schmidt (9-8) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

He has five quality starts in 28 chances this season.

In 28 starts, Schmidt has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

He has made 29 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Brewers L 8-2 Home Luis Severino Colin Rea 9/9/2023 Brewers L 9-2 Home Michael King Wade Miley 9/10/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Home Gerrit Cole Corbin Burnes 9/12/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Away Randy Vasquez Nick Pivetta 9/12/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Carlos Rodón Kutter Crawford 9/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Tanner Houck 9/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Michael King Chris Sale 9/15/2023 Pirates - Away Gerrit Cole Johan Oviedo 9/16/2023 Pirates - Away Clarke Schmidt Luis Ortiz 9/17/2023 Pirates - Away Carlos Rodón Bailey Falter 9/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Clarke Schmidt Yusei Kikuchi

