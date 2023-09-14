New York High School Football Live Streams in Erie County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Erie County, New York, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Erie County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Jamestown High School at Williamsville East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: East Amherst, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orchard Park High School at Bennett School of Innovative Technology
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
West Seneca East Senior High School at South Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheektowaga Senior High School at Pioneer Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Yorkshire, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenmore West High School at West Seneca West Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: West Seneca, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springville Griffith Institute at Depew High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Depew, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at St. Joseph's Collegiate High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Medina High School at Cleveland Hill High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Cheektowaga, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
