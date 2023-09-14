Herkimer County, New York has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • Herkimer County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Chittenango High School at Central Valley Academy

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Ilion, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Dolgeville High School at Beaver River Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Beaver Falls, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Little Falls Senior High School at Cazenovia Senior High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Syracuse, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

