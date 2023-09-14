New York High School Football Live Streams in Oneida County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Oneida County, New York this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Oneida County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Rome Free Academy at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Manlius, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Holland Patent Senior High School at Solvay Senior High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
