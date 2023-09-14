New York High School Football Live Streams in Onondaga County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Onondaga County, New York this week, we've got what you need.
Onondaga County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Jamesville-Dewitt Senior High School at Cortland Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Cortland, NY
- Conference: Salt City - Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rome Free Academy at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Manlius, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Jordan Elbridge Senior High School at Skaneateles Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Skaneateles, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Grimes Senior High School at South Lewis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Turin, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Baldwinsville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Ludden Senior High School at Lowville Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lowville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cicero-North Syracuse High School at Union-Endicott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Endicott, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plattsburgh Senior High School at Peru Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Peru, NY
- Conference: Champlain Valley 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holland Patent Senior High School at Solvay Senior High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Carthage Senior High School at Westhill Senior High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on September 16
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestal Senior High School at West Genesee High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
