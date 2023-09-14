The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Onondaga County, New York this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

  • Cayuga County
  • Cattaraugus County
  • Broome County
  • Essex County
  • Montgomery County
  • Fulton County
  • Clinton County
  • Tioga County
  • Schuyler County
  • Washington County

    • Onondaga County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Jamesville-Dewitt Senior High School at Cortland Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Cortland, NY
    • Conference: Salt City - Empire
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rome Free Academy at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Manlius, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Jordan Elbridge Senior High School at Skaneateles Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Skaneateles, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Grimes Senior High School at South Lewis High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Turin, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Baldwinsville, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Ludden Senior High School at Lowville Academy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lowville, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cicero-North Syracuse High School at Union-Endicott High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Endicott, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plattsburgh Senior High School at Peru Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Peru, NY
    • Conference: Champlain Valley 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holland Patent Senior High School at Solvay Senior High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Syracuse, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Carthage Senior High School at Westhill Senior High School

    • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on September 16
    • Location: Syracuse, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Vestal Senior High School at West Genesee High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Syracuse, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.