New York High School Football Live Streams in Tompkins County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Tompkins County, New York this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Tompkins County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Newfield High School at Deer Park High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Deer Park, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Weedsport Junior-Senior High School at Charles O Dickerson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Trumansburg, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Newfield High School - Selden at Thousand Islands High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Clayton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
