Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Tompkins County, New York this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • Tompkins County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Newfield High School at Deer Park High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Deer Park, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Weedsport Junior-Senior High School at Charles O Dickerson High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Trumansburg, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Newfield High School - Selden at Thousand Islands High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Clayton, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

