Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox will try to defeat Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Thursday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+100). The game's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games. New York's last three games have gone under the set point total, and the average over/under in that stretch was 8.8.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have come away with 23 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has won 19 of its 43 games, or 44.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

New York and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of its 144 opportunities.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-36 34-36 29-23 44-49 58-60 15-12

