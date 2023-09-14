Yankees vs. Red Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox will try to defeat Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Thursday at 1:35 PM ET.
The Red Sox are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+100). The game's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Red Sox
|-120
|+100
|9.5
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- The Yankees have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games. New York's last three games have gone under the set point total, and the average over/under in that stretch was 8.8.
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Yankees
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
|Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have come away with 23 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, New York has won 19 of its 43 games, or 44.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- New York and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of its 144 opportunities.
- In 12 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|39-36
|34-36
|29-23
|44-49
|58-60
|15-12
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.