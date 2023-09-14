Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will meet Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Fenway Park, at 7:15 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank seventh-best in baseball with 203 total home runs.

New York's .396 slugging percentage ranks 21st in MLB.

The Yankees are 29th in the majors with a .224 batting average.

New York ranks 24th in runs scored with 609 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees are 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

New York has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).

The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.239).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, Sept. 6, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Schmidt has registered five quality starts this year.

Schmidt has put together 19 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Brewers L 9-2 Home Michael King Wade Miley 9/10/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Home Gerrit Cole Corbin Burnes 9/12/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Away Randy Vasquez Nick Pivetta 9/12/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Carlos Rodón Kutter Crawford 9/14/2023 Red Sox L 5-0 Away Michael King Tanner Houck 9/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Nick Robertson 9/15/2023 Pirates - Away Gerrit Cole Johan Oviedo 9/16/2023 Pirates - Away Clarke Schmidt Luis Ortiz 9/17/2023 Pirates - Away Carlos Rodón Bailey Falter 9/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Clarke Schmidt Yusei Kikuchi 9/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Michael King Kevin Gausman

