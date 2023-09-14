How to Watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 14
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Thursday at Fenway Park against Tanner Houck, who is projected to start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 203 home runs.
- Fueled by 401 extra-base hits, New York ranks 21st in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.
- New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 609 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- New York averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (nine) in the majors this season.
- New York has the ninth-best ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.
- The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.237 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees' Michael King (4-5) will make his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.
- King has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.
- King has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has 30 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 45 chances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/8/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Colin Rea
|9/9/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-2
|Home
|Michael King
|Wade Miley
|9/10/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Corbin Burnes
|9/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Randy Vasquez
|Nick Pivetta
|9/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Kutter Crawford
|9/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Michael King
|Tanner Houck
|9/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Chris Sale
|9/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Johan Oviedo
|9/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Luis Ortiz
|9/17/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Bailey Falter
|9/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yusei Kikuchi
