When the UTSA Roadrunners play the Army Black Knights at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 15, our computer model predicts the Roadrunners will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Looking to bet on UTSA vs. Army? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Army vs. UTSA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UTSA (-8.5) Under (44.5) UTSA 22, Army 9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Army Betting Info (2023)

The Black Knights have a 26.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Black Knights are winless against the spread so far this season in one game with a set total.

No Black Knights one games with a set total this season have gone over the total.

The average total for Army games this year is 2.5 more points than the point total of 44.5 in this outing.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

The Roadrunners have a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Roadrunners haven't won a game against the spread this season.

UTSA has yet to cover the spread when they are at least 8.5-point favorites (0-1).

The average total for UTSA games this season has been 63, 18.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Black Knights vs. Roadrunners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 17 15 20 13 14 17 Army 35 8.5 57 0 13 17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.