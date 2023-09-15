The Army Black Knights (1-1) are 8.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Friday, September 15, 2023 against the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1). The game's point total is 44.5.

UTSA has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 14th-worst with 17.0 points per game. The defensive unit ranks 33rd in the FBS (15.0 points allowed per game). Army ranks 64th in the FBS with 404.0 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 23rd-best by surrendering only 259.0 total yards per contest.

Army vs. UTSA Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Alamodome

TV Channel: ESPN

UTSA vs Army Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -8.5 -110 -110 44.5 -105 -115 -350 +275

Army Betting Records & Stats

Army Stats Leaders

Tyhier Tyler last year piled up 317 passing yards with two passing touchdowns, one interception and a 42.9% completion percentage.

Tyler also helped the offense on the ground, rushing for 662 yards (4.7 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

Jemel Jones suited up for 12 games last year, and totaled 238 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 34.3% completion percentage.

As a runner, Jones scrambled for 326 yards (4.5 YPC) and seven touchdowns.

Jakobi Buchanan ran for 332 yards (27.7 yards per game) and six TDs.

Ay'Juan Marshall ran for 259 yards (10.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown in the running game.

Marshall contributed six catches on 12 targets for 208 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver.

Leo Lowin helped lead the defense with 66 tackles, 5.0 TFL, three sacks, and two interceptions in 12 games.

With three interceptions to go with 59 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended in 12 games, Marquel Broughton was an important player on defense last season.

Kwabena Bonsu helped on defense with 33 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three sacks in 12 games.

An important player on defense, Andre Carter II had 24 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks.

