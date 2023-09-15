The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) and the Army Black Knights (1-1) play at the Alamodome on Friday, September 15, 2023.

On offense, UTSA ranks 69th in the FBS with 394.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 36th in total defense (288 yards allowed per contest). Army ranks 46th in the FBS with 35 points per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 12th-best by giving up just 8.5 points per contest.

Here we will dive into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Army vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Army vs. UTSA Key Statistics

Army UTSA 404 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.5 (78th) 259 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288 (33rd) 231.5 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183 (50th) 172.5 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.5 (86th) 6 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (90th) 4 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (121st)

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has been a dual threat for Army this season. He has 314 passing yards (157 per game) while completing 59.1% of his passes. He's thrown three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 132 yards (66 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Ay'Juan Marshall has taken four carries and totaled 87 yards.

Isaiah Alston paces his squad with 182 receiving yards on six catches with two touchdowns.

Liam Fortner has caught one pass and compiled 53 receiving yards (26.5 per game).

Tyler Brennan's one target has resulted in one catch for 25 yards.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 423 yards, completing 60.3% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 60 yards (30 ypg) on 21 carries.

The team's top rusher, Kevorian Barnes, has carried the ball 42 times for 206 yards (103 per game), scoring one time.

Joshua Cephus' leads his squad with 161 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 catches (out of 25 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has put up a 94-yard season so far, hauling in nine passes on 14 targets.

Chris Carpenter's four receptions have yielded 33 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed UTSA or Army gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.