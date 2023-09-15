The Army Black Knights (1-1) will look to upset the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) on Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 45.5 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Army matchup.

Army vs. UTSA Game Info

  • Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: Alamodome

Army vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Army Moneyline
BetMGM UTSA (-8.5) 45.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UTSA (-9) 45.5 -360 +285 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel UTSA (-9.5) 45.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico UTSA (-11) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 3 Odds

Army vs. UTSA Betting Trends

  • Army has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.
  • UTSA is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
  • The Roadrunners have not covered the spread when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

