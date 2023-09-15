High school football competition in Cattaraugus County, New York is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Cattaraugus County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Chautauqua Lake Senior High School at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Cattaraugus, NY

How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheektowaga Senior High School at Pioneer Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Yorkshire, NY

How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklinville Central High School at Gowanda Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Gowanda, NY

How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Falconer Senior High School at Salamanca High School