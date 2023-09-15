New York High School Football Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Clinton County, New York this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Clinton County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Johnstown Senior High School at AuSable Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Au Sable Forks, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plattsburgh Senior High School at Peru Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Peru, NY
- Conference: Champlain Valley 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beekmantown Senior High School at Moriah Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Port Henry, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
AuSable Valley Central High School at Massena Central High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Massena, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.