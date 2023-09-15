Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Lewis County, New York? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Lewis County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Bishop Grimes Senior High School at South Lewis High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Turin, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Ludden Senior High School at Lowville Academy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lowville, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dolgeville High School at Beaver River Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Beaver Falls, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

