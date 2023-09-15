In Game 1 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, the New York Liberty will host the Washington Mystics.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Favorite: Liberty (-9.5)

Liberty (-9.5) Over/Under: 162.5

Liberty vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 89 Mystics 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Mystics

Pick ATS: Liberty (-9.5)

Liberty (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (162.5)

Liberty vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

New York has won 30 of the 35 games when it was a moneyline favorite this season (85.7%).

The Liberty have gone 15-3 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter (83.3%).

Against the spread, New York is 18-20-0 this year.

The Liberty have an ATS record of 8-11 as 9.5-point favorites or more.

New York has played 38 games this year, and 21 of them have hit the over.

The average total in Liberty contests this year is 169.8, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are surrendering 80.6 points per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined on offense, posting 89.2 points per contest (second-best).

New York is thriving when it comes to rebounding, as it ranks second-best in the league in boards (37.9 per game) and third-best in boards allowed (33 per contest).

The Liberty rank seventh in the WNBA at 13.5 turnovers per contest, but they are forcing 11.8 turnovers per game, which ranks worst in the league.

The Liberty are dominating in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in threes (11.1 per game) and best in shooting percentage from downtown (37.4%).

With 7.5 threes conceded per game, the Liberty rank fifth in the WNBA. They are ceding a 34.1% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks fifth in the league.

New York is attempting 40.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 57.6% of the shots it has taken (and 65.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 29.7 three-pointers per contest, which are 42.4% of its shots (and 34.5% of the team's buckets).

