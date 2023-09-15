New York High School Football Live Streams in Otsego County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Otsego County, New York this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Otsego County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Oneonta Senior High School at Susquehanna Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Conklin, NY
- Conference: Southern Tier - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
