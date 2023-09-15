New York High School Football Live Streams in St. Lawrence County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in St. Lawrence County, New York, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
St. Lawrence County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
St. Lawrence Senior High School at Ogdensburg Free Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ogdensburg, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canton Central High School at Potsdam Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Potsdam, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Potsdam Senior High School at Canton Central School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Canton, NY
- Conference: Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
AuSable Valley Central High School at Massena Central High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Massena, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.