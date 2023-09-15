The Pittsburgh Pirates (69-78) take a three-game win streak into a contest versus the New York Yankees (74-73), at 6:35 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (13-4) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (8-14) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Yankees vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (13-4, 2.79 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.34 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will hand the ball to Cole (13-4) for his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.79, a 4.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.027 in 30 games this season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Cole has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (8-14) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 4.34 ERA in 161 2/3 innings pitched, with 140 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.

Oviedo is looking to secure his 14th quality start of the year.

Oviedo will look to secure his 22nd matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance.

In three of his 29 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

The 25-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.34), 42nd in WHIP (1.342), and 36th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

