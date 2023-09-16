The Liberty Flames (2-0) visit the Buffalo Bulls (0-2) at UB Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Liberty is compiling 33.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 54th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 57th, allowing 20.5 points per game. Buffalo has been struggling on defense, ranking ninth-worst with 481 total yards given up per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, compiling 339 total yards per contest (101st-ranked).

Buffalo vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Buffalo vs. Liberty Key Statistics

Buffalo Liberty 339 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 457.5 (46th) 481 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.5 (57th) 109.5 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 248 (6th) 229.5 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.5 (88th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (36th) 2 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (1st)

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has racked up 459 yards on 70.4% passing while recording five touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Mike Washington has run for 109 yards on 25 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Ron Cook Jr. has run for 103 yards across 23 carries.

Marlyn Johnson has racked up 134 receiving yards on 11 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Cole Harrity has caught 11 passes and compiled 104 receiving yards (52.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr.'s two grabs (on two targets) have netted him 66 yards (33.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has 419 passing yards for Liberty, completing 57.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdowns this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 125 rushing yards (62.5 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has 184 rushing yards on 36 carries.

Billy Lucas has been handed the ball 23 times this year and racked up 128 yards (64.0 per game) with one touchdown.

CJ Daniels' team-high 146 yards as a receiver have come on six receptions (out of 10 targets) with one touchdown.

Treon Sibley has put together a 99-yard season so far, reeling in seven passes on nine targets.

Bentley Hanshaw has racked up three grabs for 62 yards, an average of 31.0 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

