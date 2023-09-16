Buffalo vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Buffalo Bulls (0-2) will look to upset the Liberty Flames (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Flames are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 55.5 in the outing.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.
Buffalo vs. Liberty Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- City: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: UB Stadium
Buffalo vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-3.5)
|55.5
|-175
|+145
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-3.5)
|55
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-3.5)
|55.5
|-182
|+150
Week 3 Odds
Buffalo vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Buffalo has won one game against the spread this year.
- The Bulls have won their only game this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Liberty has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Flames have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.
Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
